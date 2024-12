21 Tote bei Unruhen nach Wahlergebnis in Mosambik

A protester holds a machete as he gestures next to a burning barricade in Maputo on December 23, 2024. Mozambique's highest court confirmed Monday the ruling party's victory in a disputed October vote after allegations of rigging triggered weeks of deadly street clashes. Fears are high that more violence could break out in the southern African nation after the opposition threatened to call an uprising following the decision. (Photo by Amilton Neves / AFP)