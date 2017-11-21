In Paris können Nudisten seit Monatsbeginn chic essen gehen. Kleidungsstücke und Handys müssen im Nackt-Restaurant "O'Naturel" vor dem Dinner in Kästen abgelegt werden. Hausschuhe würden gestellt, es gebe aber eine Ausnahme für Frauen, die nicht auf ihre Straßenschuhe verzichten wollten. Das Lokal weist auf seiner Internetseite darauf hin, dass Gäste vorher reservieren müssen.
Das Lokal hat weiße Wände und schwarze Sessel, auf den Tischen stehen Kerzen. Die Karte präsentiert Gerichte der Edel-Bistro-Küche. Das Restaurant liegt abseits der großen Touristenströme im Osten der Hauptstadt. Dort befindet sich auch ein Park, der laut Medienberichten während des Sommers einen reservierten Bereich für Nudisten hat. Im Osten der Kapitale gibt es für Anhänger der Freikörperkultur zudem seit längerem ein Schwimmbad.
According to local newspaper Le Parisien, the first nude restaurant in Paris opened to the public on Friday—and local naturists are already big fans of the new spot. Per a translation from English-language outlet The Local, the new eatery is aptly named O'Naturel and is located in the City of Light's largely residential 12th arrondissement, on Rue de Gravelle. O'Naturel seats 40 diners and offers meals for around $35. Before entering the main dining room, guests are asked to remove all their clothes and leave them in the restaurant's wardrobes. The view into the restaurant is blocked from the street, and the neighborhood's residents, so far, seem perfectly at ease with the new addition. "It doesn't bother me at all, or my neighbors," one local man told the newspaper. "We don't see anything from the street. We know what's happening. It's not a massage parlor. . . . It may be surprising that the opening of O'Naturel marks France's first foray into nude dining, as the country has become something of the naturist capital of the world. Besides the many nude beaches and resorts found along the French coastline, there's also a public pool in Paris with designated clothing-optional hours and, as of August 2017, a "nudist zone" within the city's largest public park. The area has since closed for the winter, but the soccer field–sized area in the Bois de Vincennes "is part of our open-minded vision for the use of Parisian public spaces," said Penelope Komites, a deputy mayor in charge of Paris's parks. . . . - Condé Nast Traveler